LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night.
According to police, officers responded to the area Cheyenne and Civic Center for a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Police said a pedestrian died as a result of the crash.
FOX5 has a crew on the way and will provide details as they become available.
