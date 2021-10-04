LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested after a crash in the southwest valley on Monday night.
About 7 p.m. on Oct. 4, police were called to the scene near Tropicana Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.
Lt. David Gordon with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit by a four-door Kia traveling westbound. The pedestrian died on scene.
The driver of the Kia, who was not immediately identified, left the scene but returned 30 minutes later and was taken into custody. The driver was suspected of being impaired.
Tropicana was closed in both directions between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines for the investigation.
