LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a van on Sahara Avenue.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed an adult male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota van traveling west on Sahara.
The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Metro said.
Sahara was closed in both directions between Valley View and Palace Station Drive. Teddy was also closed in both directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
