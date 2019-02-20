LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a van on Sahara Avenue.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed an adult male pedestrian was struck by a 2006 Toyota Sienna traveling west on Sahara.
The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Metro said.
According to a news release from Metro, the collision occurred on West Sahara east of the intersection with South Teddy Drive about 4:32 a.m. They Toyota was traveling west on Sahara approaching the intersection with Teddy.
The 52-year-old pedestrian was running south in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection, the release said. As the Toyota approached the intersection on a green signal, the pedestrian ran into the lane occupied by the Toyota, causing the collision.
The pedestrian was forced to the ground, and the driver, a 23-year-old man, stopped, the release said.
Emergency personnel transported the pedestrian to the UMC Trauma hospital where he died. The driver remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, according to investigating officers.
Sahara was closed in both directions between Valley View and Palace Station Drive. Teddy was also closed in both directions.
This was the 15th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
