LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene of a deadly crash in the northwest valley Tuesday night.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive. Police said a person was struck by three vehicles and had died.
On scene, police said a man was leaving a gas station nearby and jaywalked into the street. He was then struck by a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by 33-year-old Mark Speicher, and was on top of the vehicle.
After he got off the car, he was struck a second time by a U-Haul truck that was traveling behind the Ford Escape.
The pedestrian landed in the roadway and was struck a third time by a 2018 Chrysler 300, driven by 24-year-old Deven Palffy. Police said Palffy attempted to avoid the pedestrian by applying the brakes of his vehicle.
The driver of the U-Haul fled the scene, police said.
Despite all life-saving efforts, police said the pedestrian was declared dead on scene.
The intersection was closed while officers investigated.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office when next of kin has been notified.
