LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died following a crash involving a truck that initially presented non-life threatening injuries to medical staff, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened on June 9 near East Warm Springs Road east of South Spencer Street at about 10:45 p.m.
Police said a 1999 GMC Sonoma was traveling west on Warm Springs when it struck the pedestrian, identified by police as an 80-year-old man, who was crossing Warm Spring outside a marked crosswalk.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian as Terrall Sylvester Kennedy.
Kennedy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and deemed not to have life-threatening injuries by hospital staff.
LVMPD said Kennedy's condition continued to decline and he died on June 10.
LVMPD said the Clark County Coroner's Office notified them Sept. 2 that the death was the result of the collision on June 9.
The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash.
The death marks the 71st traffic related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019. This collision remains under investigation by LMVPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.