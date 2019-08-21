LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash happened at about 8:33 a.m. Aug. 21. near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Hadfield said a male pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries. It was unknown if the man was in the crosswalk when the crash happened.
The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene. Hadfield said impairment was not suspected.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.
