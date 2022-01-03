LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was injured Monday night following a crash near the Las Vegas Strip.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Joe W. Brown Drive and Sahara Avenue around 5:48 p.m. on Jan. 3 for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police said a man was struck by a large vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, police said.
Witnesses said the large vehicle is described as a SUV or "box-like" truck.
Sahara Avenue is closed to westbound traffic, however eastbound traffic is open. Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.
