LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being hit by two cars and ejected from a wheelchair in crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road, causing lane closures. Gordon said the pedestrian involved was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a Nissan pickup traveling south on Nellis approaching Flamingo Road was in front of a Toyota that was traveling in the same direction in an adjacent lane.
As vehicles were approaching, a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair on the east sidewalk of Nellis stepped into the road to cross to the west side. As he entered the right of three southbound travel lanes of S. Nellis Boulevard, he was struck by the Nissan, police say.
The collision ejected the wheelchair operator onto the road and into the path of the approaching Toyota. The Toyota ran over the pedestrian before both vehicles came to a stop.
An arriving medical unit transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Trauma Unit. Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival and was pronounced deceased by trauma staff.
Both drivers remained at the scene of the collision and did not display any signs of impairment.
The pedestrian's death marked the 77th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2020.
