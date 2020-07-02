LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a semi-truck in the southeast valley.
At about 11:10 a.m. City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of east bound Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway.
Preliminary details indicate a pedestrian who was on the center median of Lake Mead walked into the roadway and in the path of a semi-truck traveling east bound on Lake Mead.
Speed nor impairment appear to be factors in this incident at this time.
