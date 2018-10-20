LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian is in critical condition after a serious accident in the west valley Friday night.
According to police, the collision occurred on West Russell Road, near Cameron Street, at around 9:37 p.m. Witnesses told offices the pedestrian, an unidentified woman from Las Vegas, was crossing Russell Road outside the marked crosswalk when a 2013 Nissan Altima struck her.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, police said. As of early Saturday morning, the woman remains in critical condition.
The driver of the Nissan, identified by police as 30-year-old Jordan Jackson, did not show any signs of impairment and stayed at the scene with officers.
The accident remains under investigation.
