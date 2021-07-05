LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a passenger vehicle on I-15 northbound near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the third crash in the area Monday morning.
About 7:06 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an exit near the Speedway. A white vehicle hit a pedestrian, then struck a gas station sign, NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
The pedestrian was transported to UMC hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was also transported, but with non-serious injuries.
It is too early in the investigation to determine if impairment is a factor, Wellman said. The northbound off-ramp headed toward the Speedway will be closed for the next several hours while police investigate. Avoid the area.
