LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries following a vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the area of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane about 1:43 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. According to video footage collected at the scene, a 2017 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on E. Tropicana Avenue near Koval Lane with a green traffic signal. Police said a group of pedestrians were crossing north to south on Tropicana Avenue in the crosswalk against the walk signal.
"The pedestrians darted into the path of the Toyota as it reached the intersection," police said in a news release.
The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma.
Lanes were closed for a few hours on Tropicana Avenue between Koval Lane and Kelch Drive.
According to police, the driver of the Toyota remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.
