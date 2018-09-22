LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the southeast valley Friday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
According to Metro, police were notified of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle and lying in the roadway on Boulder Highway, near East Harmon Avenue, at approximately 11:22 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw a beige colored Chrysler 300 hit the pedestrian and flee the scene.
The pedestrian, identified by police as 53-year-old Melinda Shegina, was taken to Sunrise Hospital via ambulance, police said. Medical personnel who arrived on scene said Shegina's injuries were critical.
As of Saturday morning, she is still in critical condition.
Las Vegas police said officers have not located the suspect's vehicle. The collision is under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3317. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
