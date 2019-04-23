LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was injured in a crash at Desert Inn Road and Paradise Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 2989 Paradise Road at around 9:30 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Hadfield.
Hadfield said the intersection at Desert Inn and Paradise was closed for investigation. It's unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash.
