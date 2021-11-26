LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit by a car after shooting at and chasing subjects who allegedly robbed him Thursday afternoon, according to North Las Vegas police.
Officers were called to Martin Luther King and Craig Boulevard around 4:15pm on Nov. 25 in reference to a shooting and auto pedestrian crash.
According to NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas, the striking vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The pedestrian had been robbed shortly before he was hit, police said.
"It was later found that the male victim was robbed near a local business. He then discharged his firearm while running after the suspects who tried to rob him," Cuevas said in an email.
As the pedestrian crossed MLK, he was hit by a car, Cuevas said.
Suspect and vehicle information was not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
