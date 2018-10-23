LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a deadly crash in the central valley on Tuesday night.
About 7:30 p.m., a 85-year-old man crossing the street near Palace Station, at Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, was hit by a vehicle, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.
The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Stephanie Fish, had a green traffic signal.
Police said the man was crossing in the crosswalk while the "do not walk symbol" was illuminated.
On Monday, a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in a crash that injured his mother and siblings.
