LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene of a deadly crash in the northwest valley Tuesday night.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive. Police said a person was struck by a vehicle and had died.
On scene, police said a man was leaving a gas station nearby and jaywalked into the street. He was then struck by a car and was on top of the vehicle.
After he got off the car, he was struck by another car, and died.
The intersection was closed while officers investigate. Northbound Decatur was expected to be closed until 10:30 p.m.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office when next of kin has been notified.
