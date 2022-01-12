LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal crash in the southeast valley on Wednesday night.
About 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 12, police responded to the area of Boulder Highway and Tulip Falls Drive, near Gibson Road.
A vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck a pedestrian, killing that person. Details of the crash were not immediately available.
Boulder Highway was shut down in both directions for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.