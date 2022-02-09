Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in the east valley on Wednesday.
About 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Sandhill Road near Wyoming Avenue when the driver hit a pedestrian.
The person hit was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and was not suspected of driving under the influence.
Sandhill was expected to remain closed between Sahara Avenue and Wyoming for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
