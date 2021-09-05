LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was hit and killed by a driver in the east valley on Saturday night.
About 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 4, police said a man was crossing Desert Inn Road southbound outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2007 Chrysler Aspen.
The pedestrian was knocked to the ground, then was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver, who police said had four children in her car, stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Impairment was not suspected.
This was the 90th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
