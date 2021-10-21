LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in an early morning crash at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Las Vegas police said.
The incident happened bout 3:34 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told FOX5.
The driver remained at the scene and impairment is not considered a factor.
The intersection was briefly shutdown, but lanes reopened before 6 a.m.
