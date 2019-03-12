LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on Tuesday in North Las Vegas.
Police said on March 12, about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a serious crash on West Owens Avenue near Stocker Street. A man was found dead in the street, police said.
Police determined the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a white Ford Ranger pickup truck. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated, police said.
It is believed the man was in a marked crosswalk, but are still confirming that detail with evidence from the scene.
The deceased's identity has not yet been released.
This was the third vehicle-related fatality in North Las Vegas in 2018.
