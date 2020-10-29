Truck hits pedestrian near Valley View, Sunset. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck early Thursday morning.

LVMPD Lt. Daryl Rhoads said the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Oct. 29 near Sunset Road and Valley View Boulevard.

Rhoads said a semi-truck was headed eastbound on Sunset through the intersection on a green light when the truck hit a pedestrian in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian crossed against a "do not walk" signal.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Rhoads said. LVMPD later identified the pedestrian as 46-year-old Noel Iran Reveron from Las Vegas.

Police said the semi-truck driver didn't show any signs of impairment and cooperated with police.

Sunset and Valley View was shut down as police investigated the crash. LVMPD said the investigation was ongoing.

