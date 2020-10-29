LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck early Thursday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Daryl Rhoads said the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Oct. 29 near Sunset Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Rhoads said a semi-truck was headed eastbound on Sunset through the intersection on a green light when the truck hit a pedestrian in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian crossed against a "do not walk" signal.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Rhoads said. LVMPD later identified the pedestrian as 46-year-old Noel Iran Reveron from Las Vegas.
Police said the semi-truck driver didn't show any signs of impairment and cooperated with police.
Sunset and Valley View was shut down as police investigated the crash. LVMPD said the investigation was ongoing.
(1) comment
Sounds like a druggy homeless bum story ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.