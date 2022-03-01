LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday after being hit by a car.
About 5 p.m. on March 1, police were called to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Mandalay Bay Road, for the crash.
A department spokesman said the pedestrian hit was taken to University Medical Center. Police did not suspect the driver of being impaired.
Southbound lanes of the boulevard remain open, however northbound lanes in front of Mandalay Bay were closed for the investigation.
