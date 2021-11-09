LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-15 near Lamb Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Troopers responded to the crash about 1 a.m. on Nov 7.
A silver 2010 Scion was traveling northbound while a pedestrian was walking in the shoulder. The pedestrian entered the travel lane in front of the Scion, leading to the crash.
The pedestrian died on scene. He was identified as Cameron Ramirez from North Las Vegas. His death was the 78th fatality for NHP in 2021.
