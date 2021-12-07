LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 50-year-old pedestrian died early Tuesday morning after crossing travel lanes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
The crash happened in the 3700 block of Boulder Highway near US-95 just before 4 a.m. According to LVMPD, the pedestrian was standing in the travel lanes of Boulder Highway at Sandhill Road when she was hit. She was not in a crosswalk.
The driver is not suspected of impairment, police said. Northbound lanes of Boulder Highway were closed at US-95 and Dalhart Street for a few hours.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Her death marks the 138th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
