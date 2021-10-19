LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road early Tuesday morning.
According to LVMPD, officers received a call about 1:35 a.m. regarding a vehicle traveling eastbound that struck a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sahara Avenue was shutdown for several hours following the crash, but reopened before 8 a.m.
Police did not provide any details about the driver and vehicle, but said they failed to stop and continued driving eastbound. The suspect remains outstanding.
