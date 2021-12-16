LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after they were hit by a car near Rancho and Washington Avenue Thursday afternoon.
According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened on Dec. 16, 2021 around 12:42 p.m. on West Washington Avenue, west of the Robin Street intersection. As a SUV was traveling west on Washington, a male pedestrian began running northbound across all lanes outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit by the SUV.
The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit with critical injuries, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.
The pedestrian's death marks the 142nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. It remains under investigation, police said.
