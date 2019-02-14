LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a woman died after getting hit by a bus near The Palazzo hotel-casino early Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue just before 6 a.m.
Initially, the crash was not reported as fatal, but the pedestrian was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, Las Vegas police said. Metro Police's Fatal Detail was responding to the scene.
Police were not able to immediately provide any details on the woman's injuries.
Check back for updates.
