LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol shut down Interstate-15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway late Thursday night due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said troopers responded to the scene of the crash about 10:55 p.m., just north of the I-15 Sloan exit. A pedestrian parked his Toyota in the right shoulder on I-15 and began to walk in the right travel lane.
A semi-truck was approaching northbound on the highway and struck the pedestrian, Buratczuk said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not immediately known why the pedestrian parked his car in the shoulder or why he was walking in the travel lane.
According to Buratczuk, the truck driver told NHP troopers he believed he "struck something" and stopped at a truck stop on Blue Diamond and Dean Martin to check for damages.
The driver alerted authorities, NHP said. The truck driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with troopers.
Roads were closed while NHP investigated the crash. The Regional Transport Commission of Southern Nevada said roads reopened just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.
The crash remains under investigation.
