LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian injured in a crash Tuesday at Paradise Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard has died, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at 2989 Paradise Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a Metro news release, the pedestrian was outside an established crosswalk, crossing from west to east.
A blue 2012 BMW 750l was traveling southbound on Paradise when the left front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, the release said, causing the pedestrian to "wrap into the windshield."
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Hadfield said the intersection was closed for investigation, but police confirmed the intersection had reopened as of 3 p.m.
The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, the release said.
This was the 37th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
