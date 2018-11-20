LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene of a fatal crash in the east valley on Tuesday night.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, where a car struck a pedestrian.
According to Metro Lt. David Gordon, the pedestrian died on scene.
Police said to expect an information update between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m.
The intersection was expected to be closed until at least 1 a.m. Avoid the area.
Check back for updates.
