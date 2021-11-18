LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died at a Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a car near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 4:39 p.m. on Nov. 18 of a car that struck a pedestrian. According to LVMPD Lt. Joshua Younger, a suspect fled and later was located and taken into custody.
Twain was closed between Palos Verdes and Hazelwood as police investigate.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
