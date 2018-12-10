LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in the east valley Monday night.
Officers responded to the crash at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue about 8:45 p.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said.
The person was walking westbound on Boulder Highway and was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car. The pedestrian later died at an area hospital.
The adult male driver stayed on scene and police said he didn't appear to be impaired, Gordon said in a statement.
No other details were immediately available. Police said to expect road closures in the area until the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Check back for details.
