LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian died in the east valley after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.
About 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to the crash at Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was running across the street outside of a crosswalk when they were hit.
They were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.
Police have shut down Boulder from Harmon to Tropicana for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
