LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 51-year-old pedestrian died after a car hit her while she was crossing Boulder Highway in December.
The Clark County Coroner identified the woman as Laurie Lockhart. Her death was caused by blunt force injuries in an accident and was pronounced on Dec. 13, 2020, four days after the crash.
LVMPD Fatal Detal was not requested and did not respond to the scene.
According to police, the crash occurred on Dec. 9, 2020 around 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway at Indios Avenue, south of Twain. Lockhart was walking on a marked crosswalk on Boulder Highway to go west on Indios Avenue when a car traveling southbound in the left lane hit her.
Lockhart entered the intersection against a "do not walk" sign and crossed the path of the. The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police say.
The pedestrian was alert and talking after the crash and was transported to Sunrise Hospital to treat lower extremity injuries, police say.
The death marks the 104th traffic-related fatality in 2020 for the LVMPD.
