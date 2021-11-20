LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after they were hit by a car early Saturday morning near Commercial Center plaza.
The crash took place on Nov. 20 around 12:51 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue, east of the Commercial Center Drive intersection, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a Honda Civic was traveling east on Sahara in the far right travel lane, and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Honda remained at the scene, and displayed indicators of impairment, police said. They were booked at the Clark County Detention Center on the charge of DUI resulting in death.
Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Juan Jose Vazquez.
The identity of the pedestrian, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
The death marks the 128th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. It remains under investigation.
