LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash with an RV near Overton on Tuesday.
An investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol found that on Feb. 1, at about 12:25 pm, a tan Newmar Bay Star recreational vehicle was traveling northbound on I-15 near Clark County mile marker 108, near Overton.
At the same time, a pedestrian who was standing in the right shoulder entered the northbound travel lane directly in front of the RV and was struck, authorities say.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified as Michael Stanley Olszewski, 48, from Canton, Michigan.
The crash marked the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s third fatal crash resulting in three fatalities for 2021.
The crash remains under investigation.
