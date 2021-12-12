LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 64-year-old pedestrian has died after a crash in the central valley on Saturday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 11 on Flamingo Road east of the intersection with Palos Verdes Street. A pedestrian was walking southbound across Flamingo against the pedestrian signal and outside of a marked crosswalk when they were hit, according to police.
The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner will release his identity pending notification of kin.
The driver stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
Flamingo Road was closed at University Center Drive in both directions as Las Vegas police responded.
Check back for updates.
