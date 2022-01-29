LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police investigated a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night.
According to police, officers responded to the area of Cheyenne and Civic Center around 8:38 p.m., Jan. 28, for a crash involving a pedestrian and a pick-up truck.
Police said a pedestrian, a male in his 30s, was jaywalking and died at the scene.
The pedestrian is considered at fault, according to police.
The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed on scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the pedestrian pending notification of kin.
The area of Cheyenne and Civic Center was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Check back for updates.
