LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash at Twain Avenue and Jones Boulevard Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the scene at 7:46 p.m. The area was shut down to traffic and police advised drivers to avoid the intersection.
Police said the driver did remain at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.