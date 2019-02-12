Autoped at Flamingo and Hualapai

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash at Hualapai Way and Flamingo Road in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday evening, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 6:29 p.m. The pedestrian was listed as "stable but critical." The driver remained on the scene and was not impaired, police said.

Flamingo Road was closed as police investigated but it reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

