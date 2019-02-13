LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a pedestrian involved in an accident Wednesday evening in the west valley has died.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard north of the intersection with Twain Avenue.
Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Jones in the righthand lane, approaching the Twain intersection, according to a Metro news release.
A 65-year-old pedestrian was walking north in the same lanes as the Chevrolet, north of the intersection, the release said. The Chevrolet's driver, a 41-year-old man, applied the brakes and steered to the left, but the right front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
The driver remained and the scene and was not impaired, Metro said. The pedestrian was transported to UMC, where he died Feb. 14.
This was the 14th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
