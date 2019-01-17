LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Thursday, according to first responders.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to Burningwood Lane near Vegas Drive at 9:11 a.m. after someone was hit be a vehicle and landed in a yard.
Police said the driver took off, but was later found and taken into custody. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
Police were unsure whether the crash happened inside a crosswalk. No impairment was listed.
