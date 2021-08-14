LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they responded to a critical hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon near Allegiant Stadium.
About 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 14, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard for the incident.
Police said the driver of a SUV hit a pedestrian, then ran from the scene. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
"The area is shut down, and will remain shut down for several hours. We want to advice citizens to use alternate routes," said Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.