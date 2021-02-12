LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured following a hit-and-run crash near Martin L. King Blvd. and Carey Ave. late Friday, police said.
According to North Las Vegas police, the 41-year-old victim was transported to UMC following the incident which was called in about 8:43 p.m.
An SUV of unknown make and model fled northbound on Martin L. King Blvd. NLVPD is asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
