LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on St. Louis Avenue at Fremont Street Friday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. Police said the car was heading west on St. Louis and hit the pedestrian who was crossing "against a red don't walk signal at Fremont."
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the driver was not suspected to be impaired.
