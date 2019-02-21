LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A pedestrian was critically injured crossing Sahara Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said weather does not appear to be a factor. The driver stayed on the scene, he was cooperative, and police said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash. The pedestrian was outside of any marked crosswalks and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m. Thursday and Sahara was shut down in the area.
