Police investigate crash involving pedestrian near Twain and University Center on Nov. 18, 2021 (Eric Green/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car near Twain and University Center Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a call around 4:39 p.m. of a car that struck a pedestrian. 
 
According to LVMPD Lt. Joshua Younger, a suspect fled and later was located and taken into custody. 
 
Twain is closed between Palos Verdes and Hazelwood as police investigate. 
 
This is a developing story, check back for updates.

